Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after buying an additional 531,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,043,000 after buying an additional 413,865 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,502,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 14.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,379,000 after acquiring an additional 885,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.3 %

O traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.53. 751,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

