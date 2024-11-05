Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.170-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.17-$4.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

O stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,669,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,026. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

