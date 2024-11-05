Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.15-$9.45 EPS.
Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.07. The stock had a trading volume of 608,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,468. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,341.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.13.
Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.
