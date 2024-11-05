Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.15-$9.45 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.07. The stock had a trading volume of 608,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,468. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,341.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.13.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.63.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

