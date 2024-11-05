Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,769. The company has a market cap of $99.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento bought 13,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $33,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 51,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $153,706.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,231.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 152,300 shares of company stock worth $429,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

