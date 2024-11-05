renBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $22.28 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. renBTC has a total market cap of $22.28 million and approximately $34.42 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $67,546.47 or 0.98176839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 330 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

