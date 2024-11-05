Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. 291,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $56.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on RVMD
Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines
In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $449,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,638.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,638.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $249,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $627,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revolution Medicines
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.