River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 329,299 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329,299 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $55,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 203.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 1,247.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,907.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Further Reading

