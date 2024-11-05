Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 18,739 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in F5 were worth $45,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in F5 by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,436,087.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $897,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $231.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.97 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

