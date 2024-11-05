Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $51,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,421 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,705,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,206,000 after purchasing an additional 302,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Tower by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,571,000 after buying an additional 464,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,630,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.42%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.