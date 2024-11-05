Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 85,987 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,987 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $80,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,358.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,584.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

