Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $73,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $425.18 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.73 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.14. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

