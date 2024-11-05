Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,447 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $85,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $542.08 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $502.06 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $550.71 and a 200 day moving average of $546.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

