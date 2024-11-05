Robert W. Baird Cuts Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $14.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

