Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 159.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.