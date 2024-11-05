Robert W. Baird Lowers Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $38.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOXF. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Fox Factory Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25,005.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 25.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 135,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 173.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 115,432 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

