Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

