Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $49,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,900. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $502.06 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.