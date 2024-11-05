Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCRX. Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,189. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 69,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

