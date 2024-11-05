Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE LXU traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.41. 8,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,336. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 691.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 904,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 790,194 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in LSB Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 457,139 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 372,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 135,087 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

