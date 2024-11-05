Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Runway Growth Finance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Runway Growth Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.75 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.
Read Our Latest Report on Runway Growth Finance
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Runway Growth Finance
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.