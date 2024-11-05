Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,140.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Runway Growth Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.75 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

