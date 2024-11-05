Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.14. 743,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,615,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Director Judith Gold sold 150,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Judith Gold sold 150,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $194,764.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,578.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,935 shares of company stock worth $3,395,534. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $10,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 981,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 482,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

