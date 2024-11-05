Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 14.21%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $8.39-$8.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.390-8.680 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $88.14 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.