Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 3,448 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,448 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,617.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,860,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,221,940.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,441 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $110,570.19.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,345 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,156.40.

On Monday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,453 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $70,208.64.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,205 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $44,951.45.

On Friday, August 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,481 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $203,966.07.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,714 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $211,697.08.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

