Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%.

NASDAQ:SMTI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,014. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

