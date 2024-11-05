Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target cut by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABX. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.14.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of ABX traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$26.21. 743,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,388. The company has a market cap of C$45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.05. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$29.50.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total transaction of C$3,409,485.40. In other news, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total value of C$3,409,485.40. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. Insiders sold a total of 235,334 shares of company stock worth $5,741,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.