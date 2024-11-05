Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-$2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.80. 410,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,632 shares of company stock worth $6,644,760 in the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

