Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SNDR opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 58.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

