Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Schneider National Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:SNDR opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.
Schneider National Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 58.46%.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
