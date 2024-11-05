Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRRK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,177,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.