Scholar Rock (SRRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Scholar Rock to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scholar Rock to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,295. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Scholar Rock news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at $164,177,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

