Scholar Rock (SRRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Scholar Rock to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scholar Rock to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,295. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scholar Rock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.