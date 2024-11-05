Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.81

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.81 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder Japan Trust Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Schroder Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 246.95 ($3.20) on Tuesday. Schroder Japan Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 266 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of £288.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.88.
About Schroder Japan Trust
