Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 555,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,802. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Insider Activity

In other Schrödinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,478.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

