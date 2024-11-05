Scotiabank Raises Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$77.50

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$73.50 to C$77.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.50.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCA

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

CCA stock opened at C$69.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.55. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.78 and a 12 month high of C$72.40.

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.