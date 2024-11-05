Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Releases Earnings Results

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35, Zacks reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMLR traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.49. 111,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,188. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semler Scientific

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,237. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

