Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 369 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 207.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 32.1% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.90. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

