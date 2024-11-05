Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

