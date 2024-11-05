Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $157,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 627,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,079,000 after purchasing an additional 246,983 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 484,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 593,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

