Serve Robotics (SERV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Serve Robotics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Serve Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of Serve Robotics stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70. Serve Robotics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $24.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SERV. Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SERV

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.