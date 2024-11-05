Serve Robotics (SERV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Serve Robotics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Serve Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Serve Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of Serve Robotics stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70. Serve Robotics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $24.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SERV
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.