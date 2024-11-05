ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,474. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $954.59 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $602.45 and a twelve month high of $979.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.46, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $899.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

