Sezzle (SEZL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sezzle to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, analysts expect Sezzle to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $199.82 on Tuesday. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $235.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 8.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27.

In other Sezzle news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,130.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,800,162.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $220,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,130.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,376,737. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEZL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

