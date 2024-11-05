Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Shopify by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.03.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

