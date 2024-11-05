Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered ASOS to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.89) to GBX 290 ($3.76) in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.35) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 391 ($5.07).

ASC traded down GBX 24.60 ($0.32) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 351.40 ($4.56). 1,256,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,215. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 328.84 ($4.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 453.80 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 376.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.58, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

