Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $5.03. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 2,321,891 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBSW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 7.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.