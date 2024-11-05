Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Silexion Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

SLXN opened at $0.25 on Friday. Silexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($5.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

