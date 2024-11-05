Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 118.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 108,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silgan by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,404,000 after acquiring an additional 204,384 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

