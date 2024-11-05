Simon’s Cat 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50.26 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $177.62 million and $50.26 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,967,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,967,364 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,967,363.804 with 6,749,954,967,363.804 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002641 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $54,110,244.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

