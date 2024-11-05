SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $588.83 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $588.83 million and approximately $102,948.96 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,947.58 or 0.99892768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012336 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00052811 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.49544385 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $89,639.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

