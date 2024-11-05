Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $86.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

