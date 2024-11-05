Smog (SMOG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.44 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Smog has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smog has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $12,593.30 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smog token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smog Profile

Smog was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02202223 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $7,866.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

