Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.18. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 27,990 shares changing hands.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.84.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

