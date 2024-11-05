Solana Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.25 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $166.79 or 0.00240281 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $78.54 billion and approximately $3.25 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 587,806,165 coins and its circulating supply is 470,909,557 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a highly scalable blockchain platform designed to enable fast, low-cost, and decentralised applications. Its hybrid consensus model, combining Proof of Stake and Proof of History, ensures efficient transaction processing. SOL is the native cryptocurrency used for fees, staking, and governance. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in 2020 with a focus on mass adoption, supporting a wide array of use cases including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

